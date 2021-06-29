Former APGA National Secretary joins APC with Matawalle

The Former National of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Sani Shinkafi, says he has defected to the All Congress (APC) to support Gov. Bello Matawalle to rebuild Zamfara.

Shinkafi who was the APGA governorship candidate at the 2019 general elections in Zamfara, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday.The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National leadership of APC received Matawalle and some federal and state lawmakers to the party on Tuesday.“I joining Matawalle in APC, with the APGA structure in the state and 14 local areas (LGAs) of the state.”I not joining APC for material gains. I joining Matawalle to develop my state.

“I leaving APGA not because I ’t like the party, but I leaving APGA in order to Matawalle in the APC to rebuild Zamfara State,” he said.

“I was invited by Governor Bello Matawalle himself to in the APC, and as such, I see no reason why I should not ,” he explained.

Shinkafi maintained that he was one of the founding fathers of APGA and he had been in the party for 19 years and rose up to the rank of national of the party.

“I not forcing anybody to defect to APC among my , I will continue to relate with who chose to remain in APGA because of our long existing relationship,” Shinkafi explained. (NAN)

