Former APC Spokesperson, Issa-Onilu dumps Oshiomhole, seeks support for Buni

The former Spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu has dumped the Chairman of the dissolved National Working Committee, NWC of the party.

He has also solicited support of all members of the Caretaker Committee/Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

In a statement on Friday, the former Spokesperson declared his support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s recommendations during the meeting of party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), held on Thursday.

According to Issa-Onilu, his decision to support Buhari was personal and not for anyone or group.

“President Buhari along with the NEC of our great party, the APC on Thursday dissolved the Party’s NWC.

“I was not just a proud member of that organ, I was also the Spokesman of the party.

“It was a privilege to have the opportunity to serve under the governing party of a government led by President Buhari.

“However, by this statement, I am speaking in my personal capacity and not for anyone or group.

“I have reflected on the events of the past few days and the outcome of Thursday’s NEC meeting and as a party man, I declare my support for the actions taken by Mr President.

“Like the President said, the party was ominously hanging on a cliff and as expected, something had to give way because the APC could not have continued along that obvious path of destruction.

“I therefore call on every member to rally round the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee led by H.E. Mai Mala Buni, an experienced party administrator and other eminent members of that committee who, of course, are our compatriots, as they embark on the process of rebuilding our party to the height we all desire.

“Ours must be a party that is strong and truly progressive; one that can provide our government the support it requires to deliver more dividends of democracy.

“We all have the obligation to subordinate our individual interests to the collective interests of our government and country.

“The task of preserving President Muhammadu Buhari’s unprecedented legacies is not negotiable,” the statement read.

