Former ANAN president urges INEC to continue to improve on elections

Former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr Samuel Nzekwe, on Friday called on INEC to improve on the conduct of the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election.

Nzekwe, however, commended INEC for the smooth and successful conduct of the election in Anambra and enjoined it to keep improving.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Ota, Ogun State, he said the election showed that INEC and security agencies could discharge their duties very well.

He noted that the fact that there was no face-off and rival political parties had congratulated the governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo, showed that the two agencies did well.

Nzekwe enjoined INEC to ensure that there was no compromise in the conduct of future elections to forestall unnecessary crises.

He congratulated Soludo and the All Progressives Grand Alliance on the victory and urged the governor-elect to be fair to everybody upon assumption of office.

He also implored Soludo to ensure that amenities were evenly distributed across all the local government areas of Anambra.

“The need to develop all the local government areas is vital and necessary because everybody voted for him at the election,’’ Nzekwe stressed. (NAN)

