Former African Workers’ Scribe Outlines Pitfalls of Students Loan Scheme at FUTA Colloquium

FUTA: Foremost human rights activist and former Secretary General, Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), Comrade Owei Lakemfa, has called on the government to explore other effective means of funding higher education instead of the proposed students’ loan scheme. He stated this while speaking as lead discussant at the Labour Colloquium organized by the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA branch of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU held on Wednesday, March 6,2024. Speaking on the topic, “Students’ Loan Scheme: Charting the Course for Effective and Corruption-Free Implementation, Lakemfa said student loans may not tackle the challenges nor help promote the educational system in Nigeria. Owei said the government must as a matter of urgency reduce the cost of governance and prioritize education especially in the areas of Science and technology.

Lakemfa hinted that the student loan scheme would make minimal impact because its beneficiaries are likely to default and if effective measures are not put in place to recover the loans the scheme would be endangered without achieving its aims and objectives. He called on the government to live up to its responsibility by adequately funding education and creating a conducive atmosphere for teaching, learning and research.

Lakemfa said education is the bedrock of any nation that will experience massive industrialization adding that the fastest way for a society to retrogress is through paying inadequate attention to the education sector.

On her part, the Vice Chancellor Professor Adenike Oladiji described members of the union as partners in progress with the Federal and State governments in Nigeria. The Vice Chancellor said” Funding has been a major problem in management of higher education in Nigeria over the years. The present administration in the country has displayed uncommon bravery in declaring unequivocally that government alone cannot fund higher education and, in a bid to assist those who might not be in a very good financial position to bear their share of the burden, the Students’ Loan Scheme is being introduced. It is a bright idea but just as it is indicated in the topic of this Colloquium, it is important to ensure that the Scheme is effective and corruption-free.”

Calling for diplomacy in the resolution of conflicts, she said “Despite the significance of the mandate of the unions to pursue the interest of their members, it is imperative that their activities should be less disruptive. You are Nigerians before you became members or leaders of SSANU, so, Nigeria must flourish for SSANU to have a base.” She opined that while pursuing any interest or interests, adequate care must be taken not to jeopardize national interests or the institutions that provide the platform upon which the labour leaders stand.

Earlier the president SSANU FUTA Chapter, Comrade Felix Adubi said the issue of student loans has raised a lot of arguments with people speaking for and against it. He said it was imperative for Nigerians to be aware of the merits and demerits of the scheme and the union was in the best position to highlight these and advise the government accordingly.

He said the concept of the students’ loan scheme must be executed judiciously and devoid of corruption in order to be effective and benefit the masses.