Former acting V-C  commends FG’s approval of 20 new varsities

Prof. Adegoke Adegbite, a former acting Vice- Chancellor, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, has commended the Federal Government for approving 20 new private universities. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting last Wednesday presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari approved 20 additional private universities, bringing them to 99 at present in the country.

Adegbite told NAN in Okitipupa that the approval was necessary because of the growing population rate and the increasing number of candidates seeking admissions into the various tertiary institutions on yearly basis. “In view of the fast rate of our population growth and the rising number of candidates seeking admission on yearly basis, I think the approval is a good development.

“It is a welcome development more so that the newly approved universities are privately owned and they will not add to the financial burdens of the Federal Government,” Adegbite said. He, however, urged the Federal Government to set necessary machinery in motion that would ensure that the newly approved universities meet up with the Educational Quality Control (EQC) standards.

He said that this should include the provision of adequate teaching and research facilities and recruitment of qualified academic staff. He said that the National Universities Commission (NUC) which is the regulatory agency should also insist that the primary aim of private universities is not for profit making alone.

He said that it must emphasised that the newly approved universities provide quality educational service delivery to their students to ensure production of properly groomed graduates. (NAN)