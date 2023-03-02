Form govt of national unity, APC Diaspora members advise Tinubu

By Victor Adeoti

The All Progressives Congress Committee of Diaspora Chairmen(APC-CDC) has advised the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to form government of national unity to accommodate all, irrespective of political or ideological differences.

This is contained in a congratulatory message signed by Prof. Adesegun Labinjo and Engr. Bola Babarinde, the APC CDC Chairman and General Secretary respectively, on Thursday in Osogbo.

The committee said that the government should comprise of persons willing to ensure the unity and progress of the country.

“We urge you to form Government of National Unity where all will belong.

“We all know the God-given gift of President-elect that he has a big heart to accommodate all irrespective of political or ideological differences.

“Your victory is for all Nigerians, because for the first time, a real civil democrat and activist will be in-charge of our beloved country, Nigeria,” it said.

The committee also urged the President-elect to put the issue of diaspora voting as a major part of the agenda of his administration.

It said the rights of Nigerians in diaspora to vote should be a priority.

“Making use of Nigerians abroad for development of our dear country should not be ignored.

“We have them all in Agriculture, Fintech, Education, Medical, Entertainment and many more.

“It is time to make use of Nigerians living in the diaspora to represent our interest in their country of abode, because of their knowledge of the terrain of their host countries”.

The committee congratulated Tinubu and his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima, on their victory at the poll and desire to lead Nigeria to the promised land. (NAN)