Forex trader in court for allegedly defrauding POS operator

A foreign exchange trader, Bulama Abba, on Wednesday appeared in an Upper Area Court in Zuba, FCT,for allegedly defrauding a POS operator of N70,000.

The police charged Abba with criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 25 , at 10 a.m. at Tasha II, Abuja.

Ogada told the court that the complainant Joy Abalaka a POS operator in Tasha II, Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwagwa police station on June 6.

He said that the defendant and one Yahaya Mohamned criminally conspired and defrauded the complainant of N70,000

He said the complainant gave the defendant 70, 000 cash but till date her account has not been credited with the said amount.

Ogada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Garmbo Garub, admitted Abba to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must own a land or house within the court jurisdiction.

Garub adjourned the case until July 7 for hearing. (NAN)