Manufacturers and Industrialists on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a review of the available Foreign Exchange (FX) policies in the country.

They said this would

support manufacturing’s import of unavailable local inputs.

Mr Mansur Ahmed, President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), said in a report made available to newsmen that the review was pertinent, owing to the nation’s efforts to steer the economy to recovery.

He said that the acute shortage of FX resulting in the erosion in naira parity had been a major operational nightmare to manufacturers in the country.