Forex: CBN directs commercial banks to set up teller points

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to up teller points in designated branches for the sale of Foreign Exchange (forex) to .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the was sequel to CBN’s decision to discontinue sale of forex to through the Bureaux de Change operators.

The was contained in a letter to the DMBs Haruna Mustafa, Director, Bank Supervision Department of the apex bank, on Thursday in Abuja.

to the Monetary Policy Committee briefing of July 27, all DMBs are hereby reminded to up teller points at designated branches across the country.

is to fulfil legitimate FX requests for Personal Travel Allowance, Business Travel Allowance, tuition fees, medical payments and SMEs transactions, among others.

“In regard, DMBs are also required to adequately publicise the locations of the designated branches and make arrangements to sell FX to customers in cash and/or electronically in compliance with extant regulations,” he said.

Mustafa advised DMBs to ensure that no customer was turned back or refused FX provided that documentation and all other requirements are satisfied.

“Equally, undue delays, rationing and/or diversion of FX is strongly discouraged whilst DMBs are required to establish electronic application and alert systems to update customers on status of their FX requests,” he added.

He explained that a toll-free line had been up at the CBN for bank customers to escalate unresolved complaints related to their FX requests.

Mustafa said that the CBN would continue to closely monitor banks’ conduct and compliance with the in order to ensure an efficient FX market for all legitimate users. (NAN)

