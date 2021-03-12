Male Victims rescued from Bandits Forestry School

Troops of the Nigerian Army in the early hours of today, Friday, 12th March 2021 rescued 180 citizens, many of them students, at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

This update was given Friday by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

Aruwan disclosed that “armed bandits in large number had attacked the institution at around 11:30pm on Thursday and kidnapped several students and staff.

“The armed bandits broke into the institution by breaching a perimeter fence. They then encroached about 600 meters to attack the first facility.

Rescue femal students at forestry School

“The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs on receiving a distress call, alerted the 1 Division Nigerian Army and the Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.

The Commissioner added that “Some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.

“Pictures of some of the rescued persons, and the broken perimeter fence, are attached to this update.”

Receiving the report, Aruwan said, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their swift response and the rescue of the 180 citizens. He also wished the injured students a speedy recovery.

As at the time of this update, a combined team of Army, Air Force, Police and DSS troops are conducting an operation to track the missing students, the statement said, adding, “Citizens will be updated on emerging developments.”

