Kaduna State Government has said further checks in the wake of the attack by armed bandits on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi LGA indicate that 39 students were currently unaccounted for. The missing students include males and females.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Friday. The number of missing students has thus risen with the confirmation of additional 9.

He recalled that in an earlier update, citizens were informed that troops rescued 180 persons following an attack by bandits on the College late Thursday night, with about 30 still missing.

“The number of missing students is now confirmed to be 39, comprising 23 females and 16 males” the Commissioner said.

“The Kaduna State Government is maintaining close communication with the management of the College as efforts are sustained by security agencies towards the tracking of the missing students,” Aruwan said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

