Forestry College: 23 Female, 16 Male Students Still Missing as Figure Rises – Kaduna Govt

Kaduna State Government has said further checks in the wake of the attack by armed bandits Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi LGA indicate 39 students were currently unaccounted . The missing students include males and females.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this . The of missing students has thus risen with the confirmation of additional 9.

recalled in an earlier update, were informed rescued 180 persons following an attack by bandits College late Thursday night, with about 30 still missing.

“The of missing students is now confirmed be 39, comprising 23 females and 16 males” the Commissioner said.

“The Kaduna State Government is maintaining close communication with the management of the College as efforts are sustained by security agencies towards the of the missing students,” Aruwan said.

