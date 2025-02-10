Forest Security receives 25 complaints in Kano

Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), Kano State Command, says it received no fewer than 25 complaints in January.

By Bosede Olufunmi

Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), Kano State Command, says it received no fewer than 25 complaints in January.

The Commander of NFSS in the state, Abdullahi Al’ameen, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

Al’ameen said that out of the 25 complainants received, 18 has been treated and done with, while seven are still pending.

He also said that the cases received within the period under review, were mainly on animal theft, burglary, phone theft, motorcycle theft, Kidnapping among others.

He noted that the service was trying its best to leave up to its mandate, which include prevention, detection of crimes and illegal activities perpetrated in the forests.

He assured that the NFSS would partner with relevant stakeholders on community policing to achieve greater success.

The commander also assured that in 2025, NFSS would continue to re-train its personnel on weapon handling, security and intelligence gathering as well as combating security challenges.

He said that the training would help prepare personnel to combat security threat and challenges in the forest.

”It will also aid and guide our personnel on how best to gather relevant information on armed robbers, land grabbers thieves among others,” he said.

He solicited the cooperation of the general public to make the state a zero-free crime society.(NAN)