Forensic audit: NDDC sends key staff on mandatory leave

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has placed some members of staff on mandatory leave with full benefits, pending the conclusion and outcome of the on-going forensic audit.

According to a press release e-mailed to Newsdiaryonline and signed by Charles Obi Odili, director, corporate affairs of the Commission, the action was based on the advice of the Lead Consultant on the Forensic Audit exercise, which has been accepted by the Interim Management Committee, IMC.

Odili said “The staff sent on mandatory leave fall into three categories:Those indicted by security agencies like the Police, ICPC and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for acts of impropriety

“Those whose acts are the subject of investigations by the forensic auditors.

“Those who held key and sensitive positions in the commission during the period covered by the forensic audit and whose continued presence in the Commission will interfere, impair, undermine or compromise the objective forensic auditing of the affairs of the commission.

The statement also said the mandatory leave takes immediate effect and the affected staff have already been notified.

Newsdiaryonline reports that development came a few days after the PDP called for a probe of NDDC as the party said the commission “stinks”, a claim the commission had debunked earlier.