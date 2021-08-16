Foreign institutions accelerate layouts in China as capital market opens wider

 With the continuous opening-up of the Chinese market, an increasing number of foreign institutions are moving faster to expand business in China.

The China Securities Journal on Monday.

J.P. Morgan announced on Aug. 6, its file for turning J.P. Morgan Securities (China) Company Limited, a sino-foreign joint venture securities firm, to its wholly-owned subsidiary had won the approval of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

J.P. Morgan Securities (China) Company Limited would be the first securities firm in China was wholly owned foreign .

On the same day, Standard Chartered Bank (HK) Ltd.’s application for establishing a securities company was accepted CSRC.

Other foreign-controlled securities firms winning the approval of CSRC include Nomura Orient International Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Securities (China) Co., Ltd., DBS Securities (China) Co. Ltd., UBS Securities Co. Ltd, Credit Suisse Securities (China) Ltd, and Morgan Stanley Securities (China) Co., Ltd.

Goldman Sachs Gaohua Securities Co. Ltd., a joint venture securities company co-established U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs and Chinese firm Beijing Gaohua Securities Co., Ltd., was approved CSRC on July 28.

The aim was to engage in alternative investment business subsidiaries, but limited to others in Science and Technology Innovation Board and Enterprise Market Investment.

In terms of offering funds, Fidelity Fund Management (China) Co. Ltd. was approved for establishment by CSRC on August 6, becoming the second wholly foreign-owned fund management company in China after BlackRock.

Chen Li, chief economist with Chuancai Securities based in Chengdu of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, said the foreign institutions’ zest of entry into the Chinese market was attributed to the accelerating opening-up of the Chinese market.

Li said that on the one hand, the threshold for foreign investment had continued to be lowered, greatly easing the layouts of the Chinese assets by foreign investors and improving their investment enthusiasm.

According to , on the other hand, enterprises with development prospects are mushrooming under the IPO registration system, attracting and increasing attention from foreign institutions. (Xinhua/NAN)

