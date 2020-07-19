Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, tests positive for COVID-19 – See tweet

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister,Mr , has tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister announced the result of his test on his twitter handle . According to him, he did his fourt test on the heels of a throat irritation and the test turned out to be positive

He tweeted: “Did my fourth test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Onyeama is one of the officials who have been briefing the nation regularly about the country’s response to the COVID-19 chanllenge, especially on the area of evacuation of Nigerians stranded overseas.Many have successfully returned to Nigeria.


