Force PRO partners NITDA on digital literacy

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Police Public Relations Department, primarily responsible for managing the communications of the Police, internally and externally, is partnering with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on Digital Literacy and Capacity Building.

The Force Public Relations Officer’s team led by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi was received by the Director, of Digital Skills and Capacity Development Dr. Amina Sambo-Magaji, PhD on behalf of the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.

Sambo-Magaji explained that the Digital Literacy and Capacity Development Department of NITDA was created to pursue the implementation of the Agency’s vision captured in its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) in response to the Federal Government’s agenda of transforming Nigeria into a leading digital economy, providing quality life and digital skills for all.

“Based on NITDA’s mandates and strategic vision, the Digital Literacy and Capacity Development department is positioned to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to provide opportunities and promote value creation from digital literacy and skills, digital transformation, digital innovations and entrepreneurship, and emerging technologies.

“NITDA will train the personnel of the Force PRO department on Digital Literacy and improve their Capacity Development in line with the Federal Government’s agenda of transforming Nigeria into a leading digital economy, providing quality life and digital skills for all.

“The agency will also upgrade the IT unit of the Force Public Relations Department,” she said.

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was created in April 2001 to implement the Nigerian Information Technology Policy and coordinate general IT development in the country.

The National Information Technology Development Act (2007) mandate is to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology practices, activities, and systems in Nigeria.