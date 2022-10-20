Force majeure: Our plant still in operation – NLNG

By Yunus Yusuf

The management of Nigeria LNG Ltd. (NLNG) on Thursday said the company’s plant was in operation at a limited capacity, due to reduced gas supply from some of its upstream gas suppliers.

Mr Andy Odeh, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development of NLNG, said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Odeh said: “None of NLNG’s assets on Bonny Island or in any of its host communities are impacted by the flood.

“The Force Majeure is as a consequence of a similar notice by upstream gas suppliers due to the impact of flood in their production facilities.

“NLNG continues to monitor the situation with upstream gas suppliers and is evaluating the impact of the flood on its business,” he said.

Odeh assured that NLNG was working with all critical stakeholders to mitigate the impact on product deliveries.

NAN reports that NLNG on Oct. 17 declared force majeure on its facilities due to flooding. (NAN)

