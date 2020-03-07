Force Headquarters win shooting event with 14 gold

Force Headquarters (FHQ) Abuja, on Friday continued their exploit at the ongoing 2020 Nigeria Police Games in Anambra with the team winning 14 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze to top the shooting medals table.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shooting event was concluded on Friday at the Police Training College, Orji River, Enugu State.

A breakdown of the gold medals won by FHQ showed that 4 medals came from individual events while 10 gold were picked from the team events.

Zone 7 also made their presence felt as they won 5 gold medals comprising of 3 individual gold and 2 gold medals from team events, while Zone 1 registered their presence after securing only one gold in individual event.

Also, Team FHQ won 6 individual silver medals and 2 team silver medals while Zone 7 closely followed with 1 individual silver medals and 6 team silver medals.

Zone 6 won an individual silver medal in the competition, while Zone 2 garnered 3 silver and 3 bronze medal.

The 12 biennial Games which started on Feb. 29 would end on March 7 with a closing ceremony at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka. (NAN)