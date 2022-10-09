Force Commander, Maj Gen Musa bags meritorious award

Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd), mni receiving the award on behalf of Major General CG Musa, from Professor Robinson Ezeife, a former Federal Permanent Secretary and younger brother of the Chairman of the occasion, His Excellency, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former Governor of Anambra State.

The Force Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has bagged the prestigious and highly coveted Collin Powel Meritorious Award for Soldiering at the recent OurNigeria News Magazine Annual Lecture Awards for the year 2022.The award ceremony was held at Aso Hall, International Conference Centre Abuja on Friday. The Force Commander was one of 26 well-known Nigerians who were honoured at the event for their contributions to the growth and development of the country in different ways.

According to a press release mad available to Newsdiaryonline, the award was presented to him by Professor Robinson Ezeife, a traditional ruler and a former Permanent Secretary at several Federal Ministries.

Major General CG Musa, was represented at the occasion by a former Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) mni, who received the award on his behalf.

Responding to the occasion, General Musa thanked the magazine for finding him worthy of such a prestigious award and dedicated it to the gallant officers, soldiers, ratings, airmen and women, as well as other security forces involved in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

The Representative of Major General CG Musa, Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) mni, making remarks.

He also encouraged the people of the country to keep supporting the military and other security agencies and work with them to make the country safer.

Those honoured along with him include His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, CON, who was given the Man of the Year Award; His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, Executive Governor of the Yobe State, who got the Best Politician of the Year Award; and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who was presented with the General Yakubu Gowon Excellence in Leadership Award; while Major General IBM Haruna (rtd) GCON was given the Life Gallantry Award. Other recipients of various awards include Alhaji Yunus Ustaz, SAN, who was given the Legal Luminary of the Year Award; Alhaji (Doctor) Sani Bakoji Isah (Ciroman Askan Gombe), General Excellence Award in Traditional Medicine; Angela Ajala, Entrepreneur of the Year; Chinonso Uka (Ada Jesus), Best Female Comedian of the Year; Alhaji Abba Mustapha Inuwa, Best Actor of the Year; and Maryam Umar, who got the Ability in Disability Award. Similarly, Mr. Cyril Stober got the Legend of Broadcast Journalism Award and Professor Paulinus Chijoke Okwelle was given a Lifetime Award in Scholarship, amongst others.

