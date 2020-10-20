Football Supporters’ Club urges FG to address protesters’ demands

in Lagos on the ongoing #EndSARS protest in some parts of the country.
Ikpea said that the protests were already gathering momentum by the day, with no end to it in sight.
NAN reports that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had been accused of brutality, unlawful arrests, torture, theft, unlawful detention, extortion and extra judicial killings.
These were said to be against the SARS’ core duty of dealing with armed robbery issues, including car snatching and kidnapping.
Ikpea said there was need for more responses from the governments, adding that stakeholders, including Nigerians in the Diaspora had been making similar demands.
“The demands of protesters will bring the needed transformation in our nation, at this stage of the protests, to say No to police brutality and Yes to #EndSARS.
“This is a clarion call to President Muhammadu Buhari to show compassion to the teeming youths, who are the leaders of tomorrow, by setting a good legacy for them.
“The youth and all Nigerians are calling for an end to police brutality in all forms,” the NFSC chief said.
According to him, it is regrettable that in recent past, several Nigerian artistes, athletes, especially footballers, have been killed by these trigger-happy policemen.
He, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take necessary and expected actions that would ameliorate the pains and anguish of the people.
Ikpea described the president as father of the nation, urging him to see the protesting youths as his children and do the needful. (NAN)
Leave a Reply