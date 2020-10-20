Football Supporters’ Club urges FG to address protesters’ demands

in Lagos on the ongoing #EndSARS protest in some parts of the country.

Ikpea said that the protests were already gathering momentum by the day, with no end to it in sight.

NAN reports that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had been accused of brutality, unlawful arrests, torture, theft, unlawful detention, extortion and extra judicial killings.

These were said to be against the SARS’ core duty of dealing with armed robbery issues, including car snatching and kidnapping.

Ikpea said there was need for more responses from the governments, adding that stakeholders, including Nigerians in the Diaspora had been making similar demands.