Football: Southampton academy identifies CBIS as hub of future stars

By Chinyere Nwachukwu

The Southampton Football Academy in the United Kingdom, has identified the Caleb British International School (CBIS) as a breeding ground for future international football stars.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Elvis Otobo, Deputy Director, Public Relations, Media and Marketing, Caleb Group of Schools and University, issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

Students of the school were in the U.K, for an annual football development tour that took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9.

According to him, the students of the Caleb British School displayed rare skills and leadership qualities during the football training tour.

Otobo said that a representative of the academy, Mr ED Kilby, commended the participants when he visited the school, at Lekki-Abijo GRA, to present certificates of participation to five students.

According to him, Kilby stated that the five students displayed true spirit of sportsmanship, resilience and other exceptional qualities during the football training competition.

He noted that the essence of the tour was to expose youths to professional training in football.

According to him, Kilby, commending the boys, noted that with the display of such rare skills, the future was clearly theirs.

He quoted Kilby as also stating that the students showed strength of character, resilience and willingness to learn and improve.

Otobo said the academy representative noted that the tour was a good decision that gave the young stars the best exposure in the game of football and sports activities.

“This development will enhance the students’ resilience, empathy, confidence, empowerment, sharp thinking, learning as well enable them exercise good judgment.

“It will also help to keep their mental skills sharp and create a platform for global networking among others, Otobo quoted Kilby as saying.

Otobo said the CBIS football coach, Mr Kazeem Gbajabiamila, remarked that the entire experience was elating and a welcome development.

He noted that the students had the opportunity to experience the Solent University Facility in Southampton where they were lodged.

“ No doubt when the management of Caleb British International School, Lekki, decided to expose their young stars to the best of the round leather game, Southampton Football Academy in the U.K, readily came to mind.

“It was a good experience for the CBIS students.

“There, they had the opportunity to experience the university’s facilities, which I found very educative to our students.

“ They went on excursion to different heritage sites and cruise and the feeling was great and beautiful.

“Our students had the opportunity to be coached by UEFA grade A license Development Coaches, which are top coaches in the world,” Otobo quoted Gbajabiamila as saying.

On his part, Mr Andy Martino, the Southampton Football Academy Coach, is quoted as describing the CBIS students as ‘future masters’ of the game.

Martino said their exceptional leadership qualities were going to take them to their dream destination. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

