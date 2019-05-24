Football: Police beat NSCDC to win Anambra Security Challenge Cup

Police Machine FC has emerged champions of the maiden Anambra Security Challenge Cup, organised by Anambra Sports Development Commission (ASDC).

The Police team defeated their opponents from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the final match on Thursday at Government Technical College, Awka, 10-9 to lift the coveted trophy.

The thrilling encounter had ended 1-1 apiece in regulation time before going straight into penalties to decide the winner.

Both scored freely from the spot kicks until captain of the NSCDC shot wide in the 10th kick and the captain of the Police side converted his to clinch the winner.

In the third place match, Immigration got the better of their counterparts from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to win the bronze medal.

The match which ended in a barren draw, was also decided through penalty kicks with a 7-6 scoreline in favour of the Immigrantion players.

The Police, NSCDC and Immigration teams went home with cash prizes of N500, 000, N150, 000 and N100, 000 for their efforts as first, second and third placed teams.

Josephine Ihunwo, Manager of the Police team expressed delight over the performance her players and applauded their gallantry.

Ihunwo described the tournament as exciting and competitive, adding that their opponents in the final were not push overs.

She commended the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mustapha Dandaura, for providing the team all the support they required during the tournament.

On her part, Obiageli Obiajulu, Commandant of the NSCDC in Anambra, said her players did well and exhibited high discipline during the competition.

Obiajulu said it was a game of football where winner and loser must emerge, while expressing the hope that they would do better next time.

“It is football, if you don’t win today you can win tomorrow, my players did their best and I am happy we came this far.

“We defeated this same Police team at the group stage of this competition but today is their day,” she said.

Tony Oli, chairman of ASDC said the Security Challenge Cup was a competition put together to appreciate the various agencies in the state for the roles they were playing in the peace and security in Anambra.

Oli expressed the hope that the competitions had enriched the relationship among them and would lead to greater synergy.

He promised that the next edition of the competition would be better packaged as lessons had been learnt from the maiden edition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria Prisons and Department of State Security Services made up the six teams that took part in the competition. (NAN)

