Football League: FG advises NFF to withdraw LMC’s operational licence

By Victor Okoye

The Federal Government has advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF),to immediately withdraw the licence given to the League Management Company (LMC) as the operator of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

This is contained in a statement signed by Ismaila Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Friday in Abuja.

He said the federal government was constrained to withdraw its recognition of the LMC with immediate effect.

Abubakar attributed the decision to the several unpleasant incidents regarding the management of the football league.

“This decision has become necessary because of the obvious aberration which is at variance with our football statutes or the laws of the land.

“Specifically, the declaration of the National Football League (NFL) as an illegal body by the Court; the status of the LMC and the NFL’s successor-in-title being outside the purview of the Statutes of the NFF.

“Also, is the situation whereby a private company is gifted the mandate to manage or run the league indefinitely,without the full involvement of and leadership by the clubs.

“This is also devoid of any process to monitor the progress and development of the game,” he said.

He said sequel to the above and in order to rescue the domestic football from total collapse, the board of the LMC would no longer be recognised by the federal government.

Abubakar advised the NFF to immediately withdraw the licence given to the LMC and, in the meantime, set up an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to avert further chaos in the domestic football.

He said that IMC should include the current Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, to oversee the affairs of the League until a proper board is constituted in accordance with the Statutes. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

