Football: Galadima cruise into FCT Cup semis

Galadima FC secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Mailantarki FC on Monday in the 2025 FCT President Cup, eliminating their opponents from the competition.

By Aderonke Ojo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ongoing 2025 FCT President Federation Cup runs from Feb. 3 to 23 at the Area 3 Football Pitch, Abuja.

Galadima took control early, with Chibuike Nicholas opening the scoring in the 17th minute from close range.

Mohammed Garba doubled the lead in the 23rd minute, while Mubarak Haliru made it 3-0 in the 44th minute, giving Galadima FC a comfortable halftime lead.

In the second half, Mailantarki pushed forward but struggled to create clear chances against a solid Galadima defence.

Their persistence paid off in the 74th minute when Miko Dalha found the net from close range, reducing the deficit to 3-1.

In spite of being reduced to 10 men after Kabiru Hamza’s red card in the 58th minute, Galadima FC maintained control of the game.

In the 87th minute, Yahaya Abdullahi intercepted a loose ball as two Mailantarki defenders attempted to clear it with headers.

From the centre of the field, Abdullahi fired a shot into the net, securing Galadima’s fourth goal and sealing their 4-1 victory.

The win, combined with EFCC FC’s earlier success, ensures both Galadima and EFCC progress to the semi-finals.

NAN reports that the final two quarter-final matches are set for Thursday at the same venue.

FWC FC will face Assess Football Academy at 2 p.m., while N Youth Sports Academy take on Sporting Supreme FC at 4 p.m.

Winners of these matches will join EFCC and Galadima in the semi-finals of the competition. (NAN)