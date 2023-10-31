Football fans express confidence in  Falconets

By Aderonke Ojo

Some football fans have expressed confidence that Nigeria`s Women’s U-20 football team, the Falconets will triumph over their Tanzanian counterparts in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier in November.

They spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja ahead of the Falconets clash with Tanzania in Dar es Salam, Tanzania.

According to them, the victory would further boost the Falconets their chances for qualification for the world cup.

NAN reports that the first leg will be played away in Dar es Salaam of Tanzania between Nov. 10 and Nov. 12 with the return leg in Abuja between Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.

Olowookere Bankole , the coach of the National Under- 17 female football team, the Flamingoes said that the Falconets have a good chance of defeating Tanzania.

“This team is a combination that gives a very high hope for the nation with the quality of players on ground.

“I am optimistic that nothing will distract the Nigerian side, not even the Tanzanians can stand on our way. I do not see any African country standing on our way.

“I know that other countries will want to show how strong but our Coach, Christopher Danjuma is an experience coach has what it takes to turn the table around,” he said.

Bunmi Haruna , a former Under-17 National Football Assistant Coach, said Nigeria is one of the strongest teams when it comes to FIFA under 20 women’s World Cup.

“If anyone thinks that the Nigerian team is going to have a walk over against Tanzania he or she needs to wake up.

“However, Tanzania is developing their football at a very rapid rate using technology to prepare their team, they are ahead of Nigeria. We need to be well prepared.

“I think what could count for us is probably the experience of our coaches, especially the head Coach, Danjuma because of his experience in the under 20 category.

“We have a set of combined team. I think this is an advantage but we should never think that we have an advantage.

“ We should go in there and battle as if our lives depend on it and never take this for granted,” he said.

Adeolu Adetula, a footballer said the Falconets have been known for their merit and quality players.

“Football is one of the few sports in which the favorite does not always win and so there’s no easy game.

“They’ should not’ underestimate their opponent. It’s going to be a difficult game.

“The coach needs to adjust to a new approach to adapt as quickly as possible, because we have less than two weeks to the clash. I want them to win both legs.

On her part, Azizat Abubakar, a football fan believes the Falconets would not let Nigerians down when they take on the Tanzanians at their backyard.

“This is our chance to win, I believe they won’t let us down,” Abubakar said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

