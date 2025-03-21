Football fans commend Super Eagles victory over Rwanda

Some football fans on Friday commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they beat Rwanda 2-0 in their Group C encounter of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

Some football fans on Friday commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they beat Rwanda 2-0 in their Group C encounter of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in different interviews that the result was a very good one as they believe the victory will spur them to achieve more wins.

Victor Osimhen’s two first half goals was good enough to seal the victory for Nigeria as new coach, Eric Chelle, picks his first win.

Olayinka Akintola, a football fan, congratulated the Super Eagles for an all-important win.

“It is now the qualification has started for us; we have to get more results like this and hope that other teams like South Africa who are leading with 10 points can also slip.

“We have to play very well in our next match; it is very important we get the three points available, we cannot afford to play draw or lose any other match,” Akintola said.

Similarly, Agbo Adeola said that the match was well contested, and Nigeria deserved the result they got.

“We are obviously in a tight corner, teams like South Africa, Benin and even Rwanda with 10, 8 and seven points will not be easy to overtake.

“They will want to work very hard to hold on to their points and build on it to be better placed in the group.

“We can only hope on luck and work very hard to at least win our other matches to give us the morale booster we need to go into each game,” Adeola said.

Another football fan, Gift Murphy, said that Nigeria was playing in a difficult situation having played poorly in the other previous matches.

“We can only pray that other teams also do not win their matches, such as South Africa, Benin and Rwanda, but it is hard to say such.

“Every other team wants to be at the mundial come 2026 and for Super Eagles to be able to turn things around, it would be something special.

“I congratulate them in the victory against Rwanda and wish them all the luck they need to go to the next world cup,” Murphy said.

Ghenga Olaseni, a football analyst, said that the team was waking up at a very crucial time and that all hope was not lost.

“We just have to keep winning, initially the group did not look like a threat to us but unfortunately we played ourselves into difficult circumstances.

“It is very important we continue to back the team to pick their good result, especially when they play teams like South Africa and Benin.

“Because all those teams would be hoping to win or draw, so it’s going to be very hard but we just have to keep fighting and be positive for all our games ahead,” Olaseni said.

Many other fans prayed that Nigeria’s match with Zimbabwe in Uyo on Tuesday, would be another win. (NAN)