Football: EFCC edge Derby to reach semi-finals

EFCC Football Club secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Derby FC, booking their place in the semi-finals on Monday at the ongoing 2025 FCT President Federation Cup in Abuja.

By Aderonke Ojo

EFCC Football Club secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Derby FC, booking their place in the semi-finals on Monday at the ongoing 2025 FCT President Federation Cup in Abuja.

EFCC dominated the match, taking a 2-0 lead before Derby staged a late comeback, scoring a consolation goal to make the final score 2-1.

Midfielder Husafa Mohammed opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a deflected free kick from outside the 18-yard box, sending the crowd into celebration.

Samuel Adebayo doubled EFCC’s lead in the 47th minute, firing a powerful shot from outside the box to put his team in control.

Derby pulled one back in the 85th minute through Ighomere Joseph, who converted a deflected free kick, but it was not enough to change the outcome.

After the match, EFCC’s Head Coach, Kabiru Sani, praised his team’s resilience, saying they showed great character to grind out the win in a tough contest.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy, but the boys fought hard. Every team in this competition is tough, and we can’t afford to underestimate anyone,” he said.

Sani acknowledged the challenges ahead, stressing the need for focus as his team prepares for the semi-final on Feb. 17 against either Mailantarki FC or Galadima FC.

“We will face a strong opponent in the next round. Our goal is to win and reach the final, and we will give everything to achieve that,” he added.

The coach admitted the close match was an eye-opener, revealing areas that need improvement as his team works towards lifting the trophy.

“We will return to the drawing board, correct our mistakes, and strive to keep a clean sheet. Our ultimate goal is to win the tournament, God willing,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2025 FCT President Federation Cup runs from Feb. 3 to 23 at the Area 3 football pitch in Abuja. (NAN)