Football coaches inaugurate electoral/appeal committees ahead of elective congress

By Victor Okoye

The Nigeria Football Coaches Association (NFCA) has inaugurated electoral and appeal committees for its elective congress scheduled to hold on June 14 in Abuja.

A statement signed by Etta Egbe, Public Relations Officer of Association and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, said five members each had been selected to be part of the electoral and appeal committees.

“The Electoral Committee is made up of the following members: Muhammad Manzo (Chairman), Adamu Osmond (Vice Chairman), Audu Lawal (Secretary), Udeme Emesiani (Member) and Alphonsus Dike (Member).

“The Appeal Committee also has a total of five members as follows: Agbolade Dokunmu (Chairman), Orumade Daniel (Vice Chairman), Mustapha Muhammad (Member), Godwin Bamigboye (Member) and Jimmy Kadiri (Secretary),” said the statement.

It added that Isiaka Salami, the acting president of NFCA, inaugurated the Committees on behalf of the president, Ladan Bosso.

It also said Bosso congratulated them on their appointments and appreciated them for accepting to serve on the committees.

He added that their engagement was as a result of their track records of excellence, honesty and hard work which he believed would be brought to bear in the conduct of a free, fair and credible elections scheduled to hold in June.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mohammed Manzo, was quoted as saying that the members of the committees would uphold truth, honesty and fairness in the discharge of their duties so that the NFCA would record a transparent, free, fair and credible election.

The Chairman, NFCA Elections Appeal Committee, Agbolade Dokunmu, was also quoted as saying that he was confident that the Electoral Committee would do a good job.

“I am confident that the Appeal Committee will have little or no issues to look into after a free and fair electoral process has been observed as contained in the electoral rules and guidelines,” he said. (NAN)