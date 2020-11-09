Football: Awka South 2 Community Shield kicks off Dec. 20 in Anambra

The 4th Annual Awka South 2 State Constituency Community Shield will hold from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2, 2021, the organisers said on Monday.
The competition, sponsored by Pius Okoye, member representing Awka South 2 State Constituency in the Anambra House of Assembly, will feature youths from seven communities, including Amawbia, Ezinato, Isiagu, Mbaukwu, Nibo, Nise and Umuawulu.
Speaking at the draws for the competition popularly called “Obizi Unity Cup” on Monday, Ifeanacho Ogum, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said the tournament promises to be the best in its history.
Ogum said talented youths resident in the communities, indigenes and visitors alike, would have the opportunity of showcasing their skills and entertaining the public during the Yuletide.
The communities are drawn into two groups; while Group A has four teams, including Umuawulu, Isiagu, Nise and Mbaukwu, Group B is made up of three teams Nibo, Amawbia and Ezinator.
The general manager said the kick-off would start with the best teams in Awka South 1 and Awka South 2 state constituencies on Dec. 20, while defending champions Umuawulu will lock horns with runners-up Isiagu on Dec. 21.
Jan. 1, will be a match free day while the third place and final matches hold on Jan. 2.
He assured all that the COVID-19 protocols would be observed as there would be hand washing points at the venues as well as ensuring that players didn’t exchange jerseys after games. (NAN)
Leave a Reply