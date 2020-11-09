Football: Awka South 2 Community Shield kicks off Dec. 20 in Anambra

The 4th Annual Awka South 2 State Constituency Community Shield will hold from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2, 2021, the organisers said on Monday.

The competition, sponsored by Pius Okoye, member representing Awka South 2 State Constituency in the Anambra House of Assembly, will feature youths from seven communities, including Amawbia, Ezinato, Isiagu, Mbaukwu, Nibo, Nise and Umuawulu.

Speaking at the draws for the competition popularly called “Obizi Unity Cup” on Monday, Ifeanacho Ogum, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said the tournament promises to be the best in its history.

Ogum said talented youths resident in the communities, indigenes and visitors alike, would have the opportunity of showcasing their skills and entertaining the public during the Yuletide.