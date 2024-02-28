Food vendors lament high cost of food items in Enugu

A cross section of food vendors in Enugu have lamented that the high cost of foodstuffs is making them lose daily patronage by customers.

Some of the food sellers, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Enugu on Wednesday, lamented their inability to cook the quantity of food needed daily.

A food seller at Garki Market, Madam Judith Ani, said that the high cost of foodstuffs had made her food business so difficult as she could no longer make a reasonable profit.

“Due to the high cost of foodstuffs in the market, I am managing to keep my business because I don’t have any other business to fall back on,” she said.

Mrs. Ifunanya Okechukwu, at Mayor Market, said that the increase in prices of foodstuffs had forced her to increase the price of her food from N600 to N800 per plate.

Miss Ebube Nwazor, a food seller at Garki Market, said reducing the quantity of food for customers to pay less was unreasonable.

“I cannot reduce the quantity of my food any longer because customers will not get satisfied, as they were already complaining about the quantity of a complete plate,” she said.

Gloria Ofor, another food vendor at Garki motor park, said she made about N18,000 daily but could hardly buy complete foodstuffs for her business with the money due to high cost of items in the market,” she lamented.

She urged the state and federal governments to reduce the cost of food items by importing such items so as to make food available in the country. (NAN)

By Maureen Ojinaka