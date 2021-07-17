Food sustainability: UNDP-GEF trains 70 farmers on groundnut, rice farming in Kano

July 17, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The United Nations Programme (UNDP), and Global Environment Facility (GEF), says it has trained 70 farmers on groundnut and rice farming in Kano State.

The training was in collaboration with the Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN).

Ms Rhoda Dia, Project Manager, Resilient Food Security Project, disclosed this to the News of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday, in Abuja.

Dia said the three-day training was to enhance the policy and institutional enabling environment, for achieving improved food security in a sustainable, resilient and value-chain driven manner.

She said that rice and groundnut were Africa’s economically and culturally most important food crops, and the  production, regarded as the single most important economic activity in the region.

“The purpose is to practically train project beneficiaries on rice and groundnut processing techniques, in order to prepare farmers in Nigeria to face the unprecedented increase in competition at the domestic market.

“The outcome of this knowledge generation will in turn, farmers and agribusiness processing agents, to generate and attain increase in income from the processed products of rice and groundnuts,” she said.

According to , it will also help improve local nutritional intake of the project inhabitants, and assist farmers curb post-harvest of several products that are traditionally disposed-off as waste.

“This training on post production rice and groundnut processing will further help learn about milling, best storage practices, and techniques to improve quality.

Mrs Comfort Anum, an Extension Agent from Benue, said that the training would assist farmers to improve the methods of processing rice and groundnut.

She also to step down the training to them, saying the methods taught WOFAN were unique for rice parboiling, and that it would add value to farmers.

“Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to NAN, commended UNDP-GEF, for organising the training, aimed at helping farmers improve on their farming techniques.

Abigail Mamman, Agricultural Programme Officer, said the training had improved knowledge on rice parboiling and groundnuts processing.

“Our farmers have been processing, but the quality is not good enough. But with this training on the new method of parboiling, the quality of what they produce will improve greatly,” Mamman said.

Petuniya Kefas, Focal Point Officer from , said that the training had taught them how to use improved methods of rice and ground nuts processing, which was much than the traditional methods they were using.

According to , the new way of processing, when adopted the farmers, will definitely improve their income because they will get patronage for the quality.

NAN reports that the UNDP-GEF-FGN-FS  project, is in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural (FMARD), to implement a 5-year project to food security in the country.

The project is being implemented in seven states in Savanna Zones, and 14 Local Governments, to enhance long-term sustainability and resilience of food production systems in Nigeria. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,