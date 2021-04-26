National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Nasarawa has commenced training of 100 unemployed youths in sustainable agricultural development for wealth creation and food sufficiency.

The acting Coordinator of NDE in the state, Mr Rotgak Goden-Go’ar, said this on Monday at an orientation exercise for participants of the 2021 Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS), in Lafia.

He said that the programme was organised to sensitise the new trainees on what they were going in for.

The acting coordinator said that the orientation exercise was also an opportunity to inform the participants on the various programmes of NDE to enhance accessibility and self-reliance.

“It is also to educate the participants on the code of conduct, the dos and don’ts while on the training as well as general counseling.

“This scheme was carefully crafted to attract youths into agricultural production, using modern methods.

“It will provide more profitable farm income, promote environmental stewardship and enhance quality of life for families.

“The training is in line with Federal Government’s policy on agriculture for empowerment, wealth creation and food sufficiency,” he said.

Goden-Go’ar stated that a total of 100 participants were engaged for the training, with the first phase scheduled to take two weeks.

“The second phase is practical, which involves establishment and maintenance of two model demonstration farms in livestock and crop production,” he said.

Goden- Go’ar commended the acting Director-General of NDE, Mallam Nuhu Abubakar-Fikpo, for being up and doing in tackling youth restiveness in the country.

He also thanked the Provost, College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia, Dr Yahaya Maikeffi, for providing land for the scheme’s practical demonstration.

The acting coordinator expressed NDE’s readiness to partner individuals, organisations and government to tackle youth restiveness and unemployment in the state.

Also speaking, Dr Yahaya Maikeffi, Chairman of the occasion and Provost, College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia, called on participants to take the training with all the seriousness it deserved.

Maikeffi, represented by Dr Peter Aboki, assured of the institution’s commitment to boosting food sufficiency in the state.

A participant, Pius Utime, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked NDE for the gesture, promising that they would take the training with all seriousness to enhance food sufficiency in the state. (NAN)

