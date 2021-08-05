Food Shortage- Sultan urges leaders to ensure adequate supply of food for indigent

The of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged leaders in the country to ensure adequate supply of food for indigent citizens in anticipation of global food shortage.


He made the call in Gombe on Thursday during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria National Summit of Peaceful Coexistence and Nation Building.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some experts have  predicted imminent food crisis especially if the government and people are not prepared ahead of time.


“I will like to call on the state sure that they make adequate supply of food in store for commonman in anticipation of possible shortage of food in the world, at the right time, subsidise it so that commonman can afford.


“This because a hungry man an angry man. food there will be no peace and peace there will be no security,” he said.


He decried the prevailing insecurity in the country, adding that the situation, particularly in the Northern part of the country, has gotten out of hand.


“Let us not deceive ourselves that things are right; things are not right, know it and have seen so much in our lives.


“It doesn’t take anybody to know that Nigeria in very bad situation and it a fact,” he said.


He however underscored the need for people to tolerate and understand each other because Allah created people to live together.


“God wants us together that was why he created and allowed us to live together, tolerate and understand ourselves.


“No preaches intolerance, both the Bible and Qur’an tells us to love our neighbours as love ourselves and even more than ourselves.


“I am appealing to all us to implement what will learn in this fora, and not to forget what have learned after the programme,” he said.


In his opening remark, Alhaji Lawal Maidoki, the President, Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria, described Nigeria as a multi cultural and religious society where people of different beliefs have found themselves to live side side, hence the need to understand each other.


He said some rotten eggs amongst the citizenry create hatred, mistrust and stereotypes, unwanted killings, damage of lives and everything we depend on.


“Irrespective of religious racial differences we must live in peace with one another,” he urged.


In his goodwill message, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, said Nigeria no doubt going turbulent time in terms of social and cohesion.


Represented Rev. John Shinga of the Saint Theresa Catholic Church, Gombe, he said the theme of the programme was timely, considering the security challenges in the country.


Declaring  the occasion opened, host Gov. Inuwa also noted that the theme of the meeting was apt.


, who attributed the prevailing insecurity in the country to failure of leadership at all levels, however said Gombe is relatively peaceful because of its cosmopolitan nature where people live together in harmony irrespective of ethnic and religious differences. (NAN)

