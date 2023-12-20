Food Security: Zulum announces 7 pilot irrigation schemes in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced seven pilot communities for his administration’s irrigation plan that aims to key into the national food security initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The seven irrigation schemes are to be sited at Gajibo in Dikwa, Jafi in Kwaya Kusar, Baga in Kukawa, Logumani in Ngala, Damasak in Mobbar, Dadin Kowa in Bayo and Mafa Local Government Areas.

Governor Zulum made the announcement on Wednesday in Mafa, stating that the initiative was to key into President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda to ensure food security in Nigeria.

“You can see the establishment of the Mafa irrigation scheme has started; we have so far identified a number of farmers and we have provided them with agricultural inputs. We intend to engage at least 10% of the communities, especially in the dry season farming,” Zulum said.

He also said, “Our focus is to drive into President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, we will engage in wheat farming among other valuable crops. Most importantly, we want to see how we can improve the livelihoods of members of the communities.”

During the visit to Mafa, Zulum inspected facilities including fully solar-powered free-flow deep aquifer boreholes with a 30 litres per second discharge capacity and about 2.4 million litres capacity earth dam.

… Governor assesses Mafa water works, orders reticulation

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum also assessed Mafa water works aimed at addressing the problems of the shortage of potable water in the town.

The Mafa mega water works have a combined 400,000-litre capacity surface and overhead tanks.

Zulum ordered the reticulation to provide easy access for residents who hitherto travelled far distances to fetch water.

