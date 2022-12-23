Food security will make IOFS member States independent – Minister

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, has said that achieving food security would make member States of Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS) self-sufficient.

Shehuri stated this at the closing and Award Ceremony of the IOFS, Regional Training Workshop on Strategic Planning and Policy Development in Food Security in Abuja on Friday.

The minister was represented by the Director, Department of Agriculture, Mr Abdullahi Abubakar.

“I believe a lot has been discussed. It is heartwarming also to know that a lot of experiences have been shared.

“A lot of information has been disseminated and all targeting at food security in the region.

“It is of interest to all of us to have countries that have food security. It is by so doing that we would become independent,“he said.

He appreciated the IOFS for choosing Nigeria to host the crucial workshop, and thanked member countries that participated in the workshop.

Shehuri promised to utilise the recommendations given at the workshop to boost Nigeria’s food security.

In a remark, the Director- General, IOFS, Yerlan Baidaulet called on member countries to strengthen food security holistically.

“It is our first event in Abuja and we consider it successful because we see all of you here and you accepted our invitation and presentations.

“We as the Secretariat on the summit for food security is very pleased to work with you and want this brotherhood to continue,” he said.

Baidaulet said the ongoing global political, financial Climate Change are challenges the international community is facing currently.

He said these challenges are having adverse impact on the progress of ensuring food security across member countries and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Baidaulet urged government to go beyond issues on agricultural development, through the availability of food and also cover all growth sectoral issues of food systems.

He commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for hosting the workshop and support from the Islamic Development Bank for a successful training.(NAN)