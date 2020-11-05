Food Security: Stakeholders in agriculture converge on Ibadan

Stakeholders in agriculture sector on Thursday, converged on Ibadan to discuss food security and ways to boost the country’s economy. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme tagged 2020 All Agribusiness stakeholders summit has its theme as ‘building a synergy among players in agric industry for growth and food security in Nigeria’. The programme was organised by Agricultural Development Farmers Association of Oyo state (ADFA), National Coffee and Tea Association of Nigeria (NACOFTAN), in collaboration with Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo state (ACCOS). Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion, Director of Research, National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Ibadan, Dr Olajide Taiwo said the theme was relevant to the progress of the country.

Taiwo underscored the need for a synergy among stakeholders in making progress and achieving its desired goals. He emphasised the significance of the youths in nation building. The chairman also urged the stakeholders to see the gathering as a life long experience and participate actively as partners of progress. “The initiative is in right direction, we should all strive to make it a success,” he said. Also speaking, the chairman of ACCOS, Mr Jimoh Adelowo said the Oyo state government was highly interested in developing the agricultural sector in the state. He said the government had planned to make Agriculture profitable and ensure sufficient food production in the state. “The governor identified the areas where agriculture is being practised more in the state and directed people from the areas to be in charge of agricultural activities.

“So, very soon we will all have reasons to see Oyo state as a state with reference to agriculture,” he said. He therefore implored all stakeholders to work in synergy and support the government to achieve its goals. Earlier, the Convener of the programme, Alhaji Salihu Imam said the aim was to build a synergy among active players in agriculture industry for growth and food security.

“We want to have presentations, contributions from agricultural agencies on their activities and see how they can be in assistance to food producers. “Our earnest heart desire is to ensure a food sufficient state and country at large,” he said. The dignitaries at the event were representatives of research Institutes, transport sector, security agencies and farmers’ groups. Others were financial institution fund providers, off takers processors and input providers fabricators. (NAN)