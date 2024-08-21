Food Security: Oyebanji presents bus to youths in agribusiness

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has presented 18-seater bus to youths in agribusiness to ease the transportation challenges in the agriculture clusters.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Habibat Adubiaro, presented the bus on behalf of the state governor on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

The governor said the presentation was in fulfillment of his promise, while flagging off the planting season and distribution of seedlings and implements to the young farmers.

He said the gesture was part of his broader strategy to empower the youths and promote agribusiness as a viable career path in the state.

Highlighting the importance of transportation in agriculture value chain, the governor said that access to efficient logistic was crucial for the success of any agribusiness.

He stressed that the bus would help in conveying the youths to the farm as well as reaching the market with their goods to enhance the profitability and sustainability of their business.

The governor reiterated that agriculture had the potential for job creation and economic growth.

He assured that the state government would continue to provide necessary infrastructure and support to make agribusiness more attractive to the younger generation.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Ebenezer Boluwade, said the bus was one of numerous initiatives of Oyebanji’s administration aimed at reducing the barriers that young entrepreneurs face in the industry.

He expressed confident that with various interventions of the state government in agriculture sector, Ekiti would soon become the food basket of the country.

Responding on behalf of the youths in agriculture, Mr Jonson Owoeye, expressed their profound gratitude to the Governor for the gesture.

He acknowledged that the provision of the bus would significantly ease the challenges of logistics which had been a major hurdle in scaling their business.

Owoeye assured the governor that they would use the bus responsibly and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector in the state. (NAN)



