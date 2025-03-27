Food Security: Okpebholo Earmarks 3,000 Hectares for Farming in Edo

The Edo State Government has started the cultivation of 3,000 hectares of farmlands across the three Senatorial Districts of the State. Already, it has commenced the cultivation of 60 hectares (148 acres) in Iguoriakhi, Ovia South West Local Governments Area, Edo South Senatorial District of Edo State for the commencement of this year’s farming season.

The move by Edo State Government is the first phase of the back to farm project of Governor Monday Okpebholo, whose administration has keyed into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, part of which is food sufficiency for the nation

Governor Okpebholo was taken on an inspection tour of the farm settlement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Osagie Peter.

Okpebholo, after inspecting the farm, noted that his administration will replicate the farm settlement in Edo Central and Edo North to ensure food sufficiency in the State.

He explained that his administration is keying into the Federal Government’s plan to feed the nation with the initiative.

The Governor assured the farmers of support to ensure adequate food production during this year’s farming season.

“We have embarked on our drive to embrace agriculture, which we will use to grow and develop Edo economy. This is the second time I have entered the bush for the purpose of ensuring we produce food for our people. We have cleared large numbers of hectares of land as we are ready to clear more. We will clear about 3,000 hectares as we have embarked on the first stage. We will still have similar farm settlements in Edo Central and Edo North.

“We are ready to farm, and we are not going back in line with Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is part of feeding the nation. We have keyed into the agenda. As far as Edo State is concerned, it is back to the farm.”

On his part, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture Edo State, Dr. Peter noted that about 250 farm heads will benefit from the first phase of the project.

He noted that the Government’s Iguoriakhi Farm Settlement, with about 2,300 hectares of farmlands, already has a significant portion allocated to permanent crops, such as palm and rubber trees.

“Welcome to Government’s Iguoriakhi Farm Settlement. It was acquired in 1962, and it’ is 2,350 hectares. The great part of it has been dedicated to permanent crops, including oil palm and rubber.

“We have already cleared about 60 hectares (148 acres), ready for tractorization. By the time we are through with the tractorization, about five hectares will be given to a farm group. This place will be able to accommodate 250 active farm heads, and it will guarantee food security in Edo South and beyond.

“I welcome you to the farm for you to see how far we have gone as there is still some work left in the tractorization before our farmers can come here and we will give them seeds as promised so that they will be able to produce food for the people of Nigeria. We will start the planting with inter crops, maize, and cassava.”

The Governor and his entourage also visited the Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority Integrated Farm at Obayantor in Ikpoba-Okah Local Government Area, Edo South, in Edo State.