Food security: NDDC trains 364 farmers in Niger Delta

By Desmond Ejibas

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commenced the training of 364 young farmers as part of broader efforts to enhance agricultural production in the Niger Delta.

Dr Winifred Madume, the NDDC’s Director of Agriculture and Fisheries, disclosed this development in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Madume stated that the training was organised under the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) initiative.

She explained that the LIFE-ND programme was funded by the Federal Government through a loan from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), with counterpart funding from the NDDC and state governments.

“The programme aims to equip farmers with skills that will enable them to become agribusiness entrepreneurs.

“No fewer than 350 incubatees (trainees) and 14 incubators (groups) are participating in the training from across the nine Niger Delta states,” Madume noted.

The Niger Delta states are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Edo, Delta, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers.

She pointed out that the NDDC was funding LIFE-END activities in Akwa Ibom, Imo, and Rivers, while Ondo receives support from IFAD.

Madume highlighted that the programme was established to promote income generation, food security, and job creation for rural youth and women through sustainable agribusiness development.

“The project seeks to create 38,250 agriculture entrepreneurs using an incubation model that pairs aspiring farmers with experienced agribusiness entrepreneurs for mentorship.

“The approach ensures that the young farmers acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to establish and manage successful enterprises,” he explained.

Mr Abiodun Sanni, National Project Coordinator of LIFE-ND, said the programme was a collective commitment of IFAD, NDDC, and the nine Niger Delta state governments to promote food sufficiency in the region.

He stressed the importance of the training in equipping youths, women, and persons with disabilities with the knowledge and resources needed to succeed in agriculture.

“Fostering youth inclusion in agriculture is crucial for sustainable development, job creation, and food security.

“This training aims to empower young agripreneurs to actively participate in the agricultural value chain, drive innovation, and contribute to the economic growth of rural communities,” Sanni said.

Meanwhile, the LIFE-ND Project Coordinator in Rivers, Loveday Itatat, revealed that the 364 farmers were selected from 30 incubator groups, drawn from a pool of 1,568 applicants.

He added that prior to the training, awareness campaigns were conducted in 20 communities across five local government areas in Rivers in 2024. (NAN)