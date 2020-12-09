Food Security: Nasarawa Govt. donates land to NEPAD for agic. purposes

The Nasarawa Government has donated 3,000 hectares in Doma Local Government Area to New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) for agricultural purposes.

Speaking while handing over the land to NEPAD, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the Deputy Governor of the state, said the donation was aimed at ensuring food security in the state and the country at large.

Akabe said that the state government would work with all genuine organisations towards improving the living standard of the people.

He explained that the project was in line with the policy of the present administration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule to boost agricultural activities in the state.

The deputy governor urged corporate organisations and wealthy individuals to invest in agriculture to enhance food security and eradicate youth restiveness in the country.

Responding, Mr Zakheaus Maxwell, the National Coordinator of NEPAD on Small Holder Farmers in Nigeria, expressed gratitude to the state government for the gesture.

Maxwell gave the assurance that the organisation would soon begin agricultural activities in the area to assist in addressing issues of food scarcity in the state and the country.

He explained that some of the objectives of NEPAD was to eradicate poverty and integrate Africa into the world economy.

The coordinator noted that the land donated to NEPAD would go a long way in changing the lives of the people.

In a remark, Munirat Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the Governor on NGOs and Development Partners, said that the project would be beneficial to the people of the state and the country at large. (NAN).