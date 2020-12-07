Food security: NALDA partners FCHD to engage 400 youths

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) is collaborating with the Federal College of Horticulture, Dadin – Kowa (FCHD) in Gombe State to engage 400 youths in agricultural activities. The Executive Secretary of NALDA, Mr Paul Ikonne made this known in press statement issued on Monday in Abuja adding that the partnership was to achieve food security for the country. Ikonne said the authority would engage 400 youths under it National Young Farmers Scheme in collaboration with FCHD in the dry season farming.

According to him, the agency had commenced the reactivation of its 300 hectares of farmland in the state. Ikonne noted that the FCHD had donated another 100 hectares to the Authority as part of its partnership to create youth employment and boost food security across the country. He said the essence was to give farmers a sense of belonging and give them all the necessary support towards having a desirable output.

Ikonne said the 300 hectares of land which was NALDA’s abandoned farm estate would be reactivated as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari for dry season farming. “NALDA wants to partner with farmers in Gombe State to achieve the desire of Mr President for Nigeria to farm what it will eat. “All facilities left to decay in the farm will be revived and put into use to achieve President Muhammadu Buhari’s food security programme and create wealth,” he said (NAN).