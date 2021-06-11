Food security: IITA, France support women entrepreneurs in Nigeria

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, French Government, in collaboration with Oyo and Kaduna state governments, on Friday inaugurated a project to support women entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

The project tagged, ‘’Support to Women Entrepreneurship in the Agri-Food Sector in Nigeria’’ has French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs as its donor.

Speaking at the event in Ibadan, the France Regional Agriculture Counsellor, Dr Sonia Darracq, noted that the project was to extend skills development of women agri-entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Darracq stated that it was geared towards women’s greater empowerment and their dynamic inclusion in market networks, locally and internationally.

She said that the objective was to set up training in agri-business for women entrepreneurs already established in the Agri-food business, to become job creators.

According to Darracq, it is to develop attitudes, provide tools to increase training in agri-business within the women farmers/entrepreneurs network.

She said that the project would participate in the constitution, dynamism and structuring of a network of women farmers and job creators in the country.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said that Nigerian women, especially those in the state were historically known for working hard.

“With the training they will receive during SWEAN programme, I have no doubt that they will be worthy ambassadors of Oyo and Kaduna states,’’ Makinde said.

Mrs Halima Lawal, Commissioner for Agriculture, Kaduna State, stated that the project was to offer realistic solutions to diversify the national economy.

Lawal noted that involving women would help to guarantee economic freedom, build women’s skills and enhance their agricultural outfit.

The Director-General, Oyo State Agri-business Development Agency, Dr Adebowale Akande, said the agency adopted public, private and development partnership approach, to develop agriculture in the state.

Akande said the state government was working with the French Government to establish the largest agricultural, standardised market in Oyo State. (NAN)