Food security: German NGO targets training 650,000 farmers in 4 agric. value chains

August 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A German Non Governmental , known as GIZ says it is targeting training 650, 000 farmers on four value chains of agriculture to enhance food security in the country.

Dr Folarin Oguntolu, Potatoes Value Chain Advisor, GIAE/GIZ Project, made the disclosure while declaring open a five-day training workshop on Potato Value Chain in Pankshin, Plateau, on Tuesday.

“The essence of Green Innovation Centre Project is to help ensure food security in Nigeria through building farming capacity of 650,000 farmers, creating employment and increasing productivity/income of the rural farmers.

“Out of the targeted 650, 000 farmers, 250, 000 are being physically targeted, while 400,000 are through , across four value chains of potatoes, rice, maize and cassava.

“Our target is the rural farmers, especially women and , simply because when their productivity increases, their income will increase and it will impact positively on their lives and communities,” he said.

The advisor said the were also aimed at discouraging rural/urban migration, by creating jobs in the rural areas through agricultural activities.

He further said that the overall aim was to ensure food security but for the targeted farmers to see agriculture as a serious business.

“When they (rural farmers) produce, there will food to eat and farmers’ living will also enhanced through profitability,” he added.

According to him, GIZ had been in Nigeria for a long time and begun with training of farmers in agricultural practices through Farmers Business Schools (now Cooperative Business Schools) since 2015.

“These trainings try to equip farmers with the skills so that they don’ just see farming as a culture but as a business.

“The four value chain of potatoes, rice, maize and cassava are regional specifics.

“It is so in the sense that they are located in areas where they have comparative advantage, with potatoes in Plateau , rice in Nassarawa/Benue States, maize in Kano/Kaduna States and cassava in Ogun and Oyo States.

“In Plateau, we have already trained about 26,000 farmers on potato production out of the target of 30,000 farmers.

“Those we have trained so far now have their chain such as poultry farms, group sales or bulk purchase and sale of agro products.

“With time, they will swimming or talking in millions of naira,” he said.

Oguntolu expressed hope that by December, when the training of the targeted 30,000 potato farmers would over, they would have been well equipped with the skills for the success of their cooperatives and chain .

He charged the participants to take advantage of the five-day training to acquire the knowledge of producing potatoes in valuable quantity. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,