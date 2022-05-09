Food security: Fintiri pledges to sustain IITA’s agric programmes in Adamawa

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has pledged to sustain the integrated agricultural programmes of International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to ensure food security in the state.

Fintiri made the pledge at the 2022 Agricultural Inputs Fair on Monday in Yola.

Fintiri, represented by Commissioner for Livestock and Aquaculture, Alhaji Usman Diyajo, commended IITA and other partners for providing solutions to hunger and for improving farmers’ capacities and enhancing job creation in the state.

He said that IITA’s intervention had given farmers in the state the opportunity to produce improved variety of seeds.

“I thank IITA and I want to assure you that we are going to put mechanism in place to improve on what you are doing and to sustain this programme for the benefit of our people,” he said.



Mr Prakash Silwal, Chief of Party, Feed the Future, Nigeria integrated agricultural activity, said that the fair was aimed at showcasing their modest achievements and enlightening farmers on the need to go for improved seeds for good yields.

He noted that IITA, in collaboration with National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), had, in 2021, trained 1,185 community-based seed producers on improved production and marketing techniques in the state.

Silwal added that in 2022, additional 800 producers would be trained to ensure availability of quality seeds for farmers in the state at affordable prices.

Chairman of Agro Input Dealers in the state, Alhaji Usman Rubadu, advised farmers to always use improved seeds that would enhance good yields at the end of planting season.

He also advised farmers to always create time for such occasions in order to acquire more knowledge that would help improve their production.

The District Head of Yelwa, Alhaji Ya’u Dahiru, encouraged his subjects to key into farming, irrespective of their status, to ensure food security in the state and the country at large.

He commended IITA and other partners for their interventions in the state and urged the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity to improve their production and impact the knowledge acquired on others. (NAN)

