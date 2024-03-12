Food Security: FG, IFAD partner to promote inclusive Agri- Food system

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to work closely with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), on Inclusive Agri-Food System Transformation and smallholder farmers’ empowerment.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, stated this during a meeting with Dr Donal Brown, IFAD’s Associate Vice- President to Nigeria, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kyari said that the focus of IFAD on Innovation for a Food-Secured Future as exhibited in the last 47th Session of IFAD Governing Council meeting in Rome, was a right step in the right direction.

He commended IFAD for being a formidable force in addressing unprecedented challenges facing the global food system.

” Nigeria is committed to working closely with IFAD on Inclusive Agri-Food System Transformation and Smallholder farmers’ empowerment.

” Our commitment to partner with IFAD on Innovative Finance for the Food System, is evident in our participation in the United Nations Food System Stocktaking moment in July 2023.

“It is no doubt that the trio of the Inclusive Agri-Food System Transformation, Smallholder farmers’ empowerment and Innovative Financing, are levels of change that offer a unique opportunity to accelerate global food systems growth,” he said.

The minister appreciated IFAD for her fidelity to due diligence in the existing operations of the Federal Government and IFAD Portfolios.

” The smooth implementation of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise, Niger Delta (LIFE-ND), Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), Additional Financing (AF) and Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) Programme underscores the unique quality of our strategic partnership.

” It is my strong belief that some of the next steps in the implementation of LIFE-ND which include the approval of one year extension, request for $20m and Additional Financing (AF) and preparation of LIFE-ND phase two will be given accelerated attention,” he said.

He said that Nigeria is committed to IFAD’s future trajectory ” especially and essentially on leveraging innovation for agri-food system transformation.”

” In line with this pathway, the Federal Government of Nigeria is prepared to organise an agriculture and food security summit this year,” he said.

Earlier, Brown reiterated IFAD’s continued support to the Federal Government.

He said that Nigeria was one of IFAD`s strongest partners, saying that one of his missions was to strengthen and deepen the partnership.

Brown said that some of the key projects which Nigeria had identified with have had significant impact at improving production.(NAN)

By Doris Esa