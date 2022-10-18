Food security: FG executes 50 projects in Gombe in 3yrs — Official

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) says it has executed 50 projects across Gombe State since 2019.

Dr Musa Inuwa, the Gombe State coordinator, FMARD said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Gombe.

Inuwa said the projects were aimed at boosting food security, improving farmers’ incomes and wellbeing and creating jobs for youths.

He listed some of the projects to include construction of rural markets and feeder roads, water harvesting, rehabilitation of abattoirs and dams, and provision of solar boreholes.

Others he said are the construction of milk processing centres, as well as pasture development and constructing of asphalt roads.

Inuwa said that majority of the projects were carried out in the rural areas to support farmers who mostly dwell in those areas to make farming easy for them.

According to him, the capacities of farmers are also being built on agribusiness and the farmers given starter packs to support them.

“We have recently trained some farmers on broiler production, tomato and onion production among other several trainings as part of the Federal Government’s effort to boost food production.

“As you are aware, the Federal Government is also rehabilitating the Wawa-Zange grazing reserve and works have reached advanced stage.

“The aerial spraying of quelea birds has also helped reduced losses recorded by farmers.’’

Inuwa said that extension officers in the state were also being trained to step down the trainings to grassroots farmers toward ensuring good agricultural practices by farmers.

According to him, as farmers prepare for the 2022 dry seasoning farming, the Federal Government will support them with the necessary farm inputs and improved seedlings to boost food availability.

He advised farmers in the state to embrace the use of improved seedlings to boosts their income and crop productivity.

“Also, cultivate the habit of consulting extension officers in your communities for information on how to carry out good agricultural practices on your farmlands,” Inuwa said.(NAN)

