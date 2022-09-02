Food security: Edo begins fresh registration for produce buyers, exporters

By Usman Aliyu

The Edo Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security on Friday announced fresh registration for licensed farm produce buyers, processors and exporters in the state.

Mr Stephen Idehenre, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in a statement issued on Friday in Benin, said the registration would begin on Oct. 7.

Acccording to Idehenre, all previous permissions and registrations granted buyers, stand revoked with immediate effect, adding that the current produce season ended on Sept.1.

“October 7, 2022 is hereby declared as the opening date for new produce season 2022/2023.

“Prospective produce buyers, Licensed Buying Agents, exporters and processors are hereby advised to come to the Department of Produce Service in the ministry, for fresh registration and guidelines,” he said. (NAN)

