Food Security: Delta plans financial support for small farmers — AFAN

The Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Delta Chapter, Mr Richard Asenime, has said that the state government is working out financial support for small-scale farmers in the state, to boost food production.

The AFAN boss stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Asaba.

On the threat to food security, Asenime said, “the farmers are affected by the various disasters, especially the incidence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that came about this year.

“As AFAN, we wrote to His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, on the need to provide support for the farmers.

“And in the governor’s wisdom, he accepted that there could be some problems with food security and directed us to certain banks to discuss with them on the need for soft loans for farmers in the state”.