Food Security: Customs unveils tactics to combat illegal food exports

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has unveiled a strategic anti-smuggling operation to counter the illicit exportation of critical food resources for individual financial gain.

The move is in response to the current challenges of food security in Nigeria and the increasingly high costs of essential food items.

NCS made this known in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Comptroller General of the service, Adewale Adeniyi, reaffirms his commitment to advancing President Bola Tinubu’s food security agenda, as outlined in the NCS’s core mandate of serving Nigeria’s best interests, including facilitating economic stability and prosperity.

He said in view of that, NCS had embarked on measures to facilitate the direct disposal of food forfeited to the Federal Government after undergoing the necessary due process of certification.

“This urgent imperative fuels the need for a proactive stance to safeguard food availability within our nation and alleviate the detrimental effects of scarcity on citizens.

“Furthermore, to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items, the Nigeria Customs Service will facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government.

“These items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians nationwide through equitable distribution in our Areas of Operations.

“The modalities for the disposal will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide, with a firm commitment to transparency, fairness, and public safety.

“It is our pledge that this exercise will be managed diligently to ensure that the benefits reach those most in need,”he said.

The service Spokesperson said that NCS remains resolute in its dedication to safeguarding the nation’s food security and advancing the economic wellbeing of all Nigerians with the cooperation of the public.

“We will surmount these challenges and pave the way for a more prosperous future for our beloved nation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu had on Feb. 15, directed the 36 governors of the federation to collaborate with security agencies to stop food hoarding, by monitoring the warehouses of merchants profiteering from such activities.

The President, however, stated that he would not approve food importation and price control in order to encourage local food production. (NAN)

By Martha Agas