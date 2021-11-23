Food Security: Agriculture critical for food production, economic development – Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, has said that Agriculture is critical for food production, economic development and research for greater productivity.

Abubakar said this on Monday, during the foundation-laying ceremony of the administrative block and inauguration of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) Communication Center (E-Library, Radio and Television stations) in Abuja.

He said research occupies a special place in the heart of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the ministry’s priority is to reposition the Agricultural Research system for greater productivity.

The minister said it was to this end that President Buhari recently accented to the ARCN Amendment Biil, 2021.

He said that the Act would go a long way in addressing the many challenges facing research in the country.

“Above all, it will better position research to play its role as the engine room for agricultural growth and development,” he said.

Also speaking, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State, said the event is a historic one which is in tandem with the Federal Government’s determination to make agriculture the main driver of the economy.

“The significance of this event can’t be overemphasised,” he said.

Also, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, expressed happiness to be part of the foundation-laying event of the Center, saying this is a dream come true.

He said the caliber of stakeholders at the occasion was a testimony of commitment to President Buhari’s determination to improve Agricultural production, food security and diversification of the economy.

Adamu urged agricultural stakeholders to collaborate in order to sustain the project and urged ARCN staff to be dedicated to their jobs.

He said that the National Assembly would continue to support the Research Council to realise its mandates.

Rep. Munir Dan-Agundi, (APC Kano), Chairman, House Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, equally said the House Committee would do its best to ensure that the Agency achieves its mandates.

Prof. Garba Sharubutu, the Executive Secretary of the ARCN, said the establishment of the Communication Center was to ensure that extension services reached the grassroots. (NAN)

